Andrew Alvarez And Nationals Play Red Sox On July 1

Alvarez is 1-1 with a 3.44 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Friday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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