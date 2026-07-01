Andrew Alvarez And Nationals Play Red Sox On July 1
Andrew Alvarez will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Wednesday, July 1 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Alvarez has -108 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Alvarez is 1-1 with a 3.44 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Friday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.