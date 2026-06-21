Andrew Alvarez And Nationals Face Rays On June 21

Alvarez is 1-0 with a 3.49 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Monday when he tossed four innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.