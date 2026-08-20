Andrew Alvarez And Nationals Take On Rangers On Aug. 20

Alvarez is 2-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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