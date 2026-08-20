Andrew Alvarez And Nationals Take On Rangers On Aug. 20
Andrew Alvarez will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Alvarez has -102 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Alvarez is 2-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.