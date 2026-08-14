Andrew Alvarez And Nationals Face Mets On Aug. 14

Alvarez is 2-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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