Andrew Alvarez And Nationals Face Mets On Aug. 14
Andrew Alvarez will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +110 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Alvarez is 2-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
The Mets are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.