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Andrew Alvarez
Washington Nationals

Andrew Alvarez

Washington Nationals • #54 SP

Andrew Alvarez And Nationals Play Giants On June 9

Andrew Alvarez will get the start for his Washington Nationals against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, June 9 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +106 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is 1-0 with a 3.54 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Alvarez

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