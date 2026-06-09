Andrew Alvarez And Nationals Play Giants On June 9

Alvarez is 1-0 with a 3.54 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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