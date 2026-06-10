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Andrew Alvarez
Washington Nationals

Andrew Alvarez

Washington Nationals • #54 SP

Andrew Alvarez And Nationals Face Giants On June 10

Andrew Alvarez will get the start for his Washington Nationals against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, June 10 at 3:45 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Alvarez is 1-0 with a 3.70 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed four innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Alvarez

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