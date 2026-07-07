Andrew Alvarez And Nationals Take On Astros On July 7

Alvarez is 2-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while allowing two hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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