Andrew Alvarez And Nationals Take On Astros On July 7
Andrew Alvarez will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the Houston Astros at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, July 7 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Alvarez has -108 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Alvarez is 2-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while allowing two hits.
The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.