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Andrew Alvarez
Washington Nationals

Andrew Alvarez

Washington Nationals • #54 SP

Andrew Alvarez And Nationals Take On Astros On July 7

Andrew Alvarez will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the Houston Astros at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, July 7 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Alvarez has -108 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is 2-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while allowing two hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Alvarez

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