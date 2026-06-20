Andrew Abbott And Reds Square Off Against Yankees On June 20

Abbott is 4-4 with a 3.95 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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