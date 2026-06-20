Andrew Abbott And Reds Square Off Against Yankees On June 20
Andrew Abbott will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, June 20 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Abbott has -102 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Abbott is 4-4 with a 3.95 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
The Yankees are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.