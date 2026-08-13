Andrew Abbott And Reds Take On White Sox On Aug. 13

Abbott is 6-7 with a 3.92 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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