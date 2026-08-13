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Andrew Abbott
Cincinnati Reds

Andrew Abbott

Cincinnati Reds • #41 SP

Andrew Abbott And Reds Take On White Sox On Aug. 13

Andrew Abbott will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Abbott has -136 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Abbott is 6-7 with a 3.92 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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