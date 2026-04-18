Andrew Abbott And Reds Take On Twins On April 18

Abbott is 0-2 with a 5.85 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed three innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Twins are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.