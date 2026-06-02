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Andrew Abbott
Cincinnati Reds

Andrew Abbott

Cincinnati Reds • #41 SP

Andrew Abbott And Reds Take On Royals On June 2

Andrew Abbott will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, June 2 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Abbott has +122 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Abbott is 4-3 with a 4.02 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the New York Mets, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Abbott

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