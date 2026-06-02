Andrew Abbott And Reds Take On Royals On June 2

Abbott is 4-3 with a 4.02 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the New York Mets, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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