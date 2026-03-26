Andrew Abbott And Reds Square Off Against Red Sox On March 26

Abbott went 10-7 with a 2.87 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 166 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The Red Sox averaged 4.9 runs per game last year, while collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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