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Andrew Abbott
Cincinnati Reds

Andrew Abbott

Cincinnati Reds • #41 SP

Andrew Abbott And Reds Square Off Against Red Sox On March 26

Andrew Abbott will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the Boston Red Sox on Opening Day at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, March 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Abbott has -160 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Abbott went 10-7 with a 2.87 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 166 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The Red Sox averaged 4.9 runs per game last year, while collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Abbott

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