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Andrew Abbott
Cincinnati Reds

Andrew Abbott

Cincinnati Reds • #41 SP

Andrew Abbott And Reds Face Pirates On April 1

Andrew Abbott will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, April 1 at 12:40 p.m. ET. Abbott has -118 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Abbott is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and four strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Pirates are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Abbott

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