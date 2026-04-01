Andrew Abbott And Reds Face Pirates On April 1
Andrew Abbott will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, April 1 at 12:40 p.m. ET. Abbott has -118 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Abbott is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and four strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
The Pirates are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.6 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.