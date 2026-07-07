FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Andrew Abbott
Cincinnati Reds

Andrew Abbott

Cincinnati Reds • #41 SP

Andrew Abbott And Reds Take On Phillies On July 7

Andrew Abbott will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, July 7 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Abbott has +122 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Abbott is 5-4 with a 3.88 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Abbott

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cincinnati RedsRecent Cincinnati Reds Player News

View All Cincinnati Reds Player News