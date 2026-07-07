Andrew Abbott And Reds Take On Phillies On July 7

Abbott is 5-4 with a 3.88 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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