Andrew Abbott And Reds Play Padres On June 8

Abbott is 4-3 with a 4.06 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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