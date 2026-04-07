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Andrew Abbott
Cincinnati Reds

Andrew Abbott

Cincinnati Reds • #41 SP

Andrew Abbott And Reds Play Marlins On April 7

Andrew Abbott will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Abbott has +124 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Abbott is 0-1 with a 3.09 ERA and nine strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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