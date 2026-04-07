Andrew Abbott And Reds Play Marlins On April 7

Abbott is 0-1 with a 3.09 ERA and nine strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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