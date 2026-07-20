Andrew Abbott And Reds Square Off Against Mariners On July 20

Abbott is 5-5 with a 4.11 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 12 when he tossed four innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.