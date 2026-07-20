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Andrew Abbott
Cincinnati Reds

Andrew Abbott

Cincinnati Reds • #41 SP

Andrew Abbott And Reds Square Off Against Mariners On July 20

Andrew Abbott will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Monday, July 20 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Abbott has -154 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Abbott is 5-5 with a 4.11 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 12 when he tossed four innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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