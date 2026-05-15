Andrew Abbott And Reds Take On Guardians On May 15

Abbott is 2-2 with a 4.47 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while allowing three hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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