FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Andrew Abbott
Cincinnati Reds

Andrew Abbott

Cincinnati Reds • #41 SP

Andrew Abbott And Reds Take On Guardians On May 15

Andrew Abbott will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Friday, May 15 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Abbott has +116 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Abbott is 2-2 with a 4.47 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while allowing three hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Abbott

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cincinnati RedsRecent Cincinnati Reds Player News

View All Cincinnati Reds Player News