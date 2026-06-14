Andrew Abbott And Reds Take On Diamondbacks On June 14
Andrew Abbott will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, June 14 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Abbott has +138 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Abbott is 4-4 with a 4.10 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.