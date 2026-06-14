Andrew Abbott And Reds Take On Diamondbacks On June 14

Abbott is 4-4 with a 4.10 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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