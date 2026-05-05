Andrew Abbott And Reds Face Cubs On May 5

Abbott is 1-2 with a 5.97 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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