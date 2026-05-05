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Andrew Abbott
Cincinnati Reds

Andrew Abbott

Cincinnati Reds • #41 SP

Andrew Abbott And Reds Face Cubs On May 5

Andrew Abbott will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, May 5 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Abbott has -166 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Abbott is 1-2 with a 5.97 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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