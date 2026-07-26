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Andrew Abbott
Cincinnati Reds

Andrew Abbott

Cincinnati Reds • #41 SP

Andrew Abbott And Reds Face Cardinals On July 26

Andrew Abbott will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, July 26 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Abbott has -146 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Abbott is 5-6 with a 3.89 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering no earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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