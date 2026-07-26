Andrew Abbott And Reds Face Cardinals On July 26

Abbott is 5-6 with a 3.89 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering no earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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