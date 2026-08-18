Andrew Abbott And Reds Play Cardinals On Aug. 18

Abbott is 6-7 with a 4.13 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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