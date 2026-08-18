Andrew Abbott And Reds Play Cardinals On Aug. 18
Andrew Abbott will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Abbott has -113 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Abbott is 6-7 with a 4.13 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.