FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Andrew Abbott
Cincinnati Reds

Andrew Abbott

Cincinnati Reds • #41 SP

Andrew Abbott And Reds Play Cardinals On Aug. 18

Andrew Abbott will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Abbott has -113 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Abbott is 6-7 with a 4.13 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Abbott

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cincinnati RedsRecent Cincinnati Reds Player News

View All Cincinnati Reds Player News