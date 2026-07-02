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Andrew Abbott
Cincinnati Reds

Andrew Abbott

Cincinnati Reds • #41 SP

Andrew Abbott And Reds Face Brewers On July 2

Andrew Abbott will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Thursday, July 2 at 2:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Abbott is 5-4 with a 3.88 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Abbott

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