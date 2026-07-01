Andrew Abbott And Reds Play Brewers On July 1

Abbott is 5-4 with a 3.90 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Friday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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