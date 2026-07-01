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Andrew Abbott
Cincinnati Reds

Andrew Abbott

Cincinnati Reds • #41 SP

Andrew Abbott And Reds Play Brewers On July 1

Andrew Abbott will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Wednesday, July 1 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Abbott has +132 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Abbott is 5-4 with a 3.90 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Friday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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