Andrew Abbott And Reds Take On Athletics On Aug. 6

Abbott is 5-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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