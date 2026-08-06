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Andrew Abbott
Cincinnati Reds

Andrew Abbott

Cincinnati Reds • #41 SP

Andrew Abbott And Reds Take On Athletics On Aug. 6

Andrew Abbott will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Athletics at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 12:40 p.m. ET. Abbott has +108 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Abbott is 5-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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