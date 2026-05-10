Andrew Abbott And Reds Square Off Against Astros On May 10
Andrew Abbott will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Houston Astros at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, May 10 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Abbott has +108 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Abbott is 1-2 with a 5.13 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while allowing four hits.
The Astros are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.