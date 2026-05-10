Andrew Abbott And Reds Square Off Against Astros On May 10

Abbott is 1-2 with a 5.13 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while allowing four hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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