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Andrew Abbott
Cincinnati Reds

Andrew Abbott

Cincinnati Reds • #41 SP

Andrew Abbott And Reds Take On Angels On April 12

Andrew Abbott will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the Los Angeles Angels at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Abbott has +126 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Abbott is 0-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Abbott

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