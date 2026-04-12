Andrew Abbott And Reds Take On Angels On April 12

Abbott is 0-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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