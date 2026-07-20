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Andres Chaparro
Washington Nationals

Andres Chaparro

Washington Nationals • #87 3B

Andres Chaparro And Nationals Take On Rockies On July 20

Andres Chaparro and his Washington Nationals will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Monday, July 20 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Chaparro has +280 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Chaparro is hitting for a .210 BA, .347 OBP and .403 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. His OPS is .750 and he has scored 13 runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Athletics.

Kyle Freeland (2-8) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 18th start of the season. He has a 7.36 ERA in 88 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andres Chaparro

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