Andres Chaparro And Nationals Take On Rockies On July 20

Chaparro is hitting for a .210 BA, .347 OBP and .403 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. His OPS is .750 and he has scored 13 runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Athletics.

Kyle Freeland (2-8) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 18th start of the season. He has a 7.36 ERA in 88 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.

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