Andres Chaparro And Nationals Play Rockies On Aug. 26

Chaparro is hitting for a .236 BA, .353 OBP and .504 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .857 and he has scored 26 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 32 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Rockies.

Tanner Gordon (0-4) takes the mound for the Rockies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.75 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.

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