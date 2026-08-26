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Andres Chaparro
Washington Nationals

Andres Chaparro

Washington Nationals • #87 3B

Andres Chaparro And Nationals Play Rockies On Aug. 26

Andres Chaparro and his Washington Nationals will face the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Chaparro has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Chaparro is hitting for a .236 BA, .353 OBP and .504 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .857 and he has scored 26 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 32 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Rockies.

Tanner Gordon (0-4) takes the mound for the Rockies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.75 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andres Chaparro

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