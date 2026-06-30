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Andres Chaparro
Washington Nationals

Andres Chaparro

Washington Nationals • #87 3B

Andres Chaparro And Nationals Square Off Against Red Sox On June 30

Andres Chaparro and the Washington Nationals will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Tuesday, June 30 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Chaparro has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Chaparro is hitting for a .163 BA, .333 OBP and .233 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and an 18.5% walk rate. His OPS is .566 and he has scored eight runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will send Connelly Early (7-5) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andres Chaparro

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