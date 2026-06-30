Andres Chaparro And Nationals Square Off Against Red Sox On June 30

Chaparro is hitting for a .163 BA, .333 OBP and .233 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and an 18.5% walk rate. His OPS is .566 and he has scored eight runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will send Connelly Early (7-5) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

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