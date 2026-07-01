Andres Chaparro And Nationals Play Red Sox On July 1

Chaparro is hitting for a .156 BA, .321 OBP and .222 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 17.9% walk rate. His OPS is .544 and he has scored eight runs. In 56 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 2.78 ERA in 71 1/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.

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