Andres Chaparro And Nationals Play Rays On June 20
Andres Chaparro and his Washington Nationals will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, June 20 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Chaparro has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Chaparro is hitting for a .172 BA, .368 OBP and .276 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 23.7% walk rate. His OPS is .644 and he has scored five runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Royals.
Ian Seymour (3-0) starts for the Rays, his third this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.