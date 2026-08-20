Andres Chaparro And Nationals Face Rangers On Aug. 20

Chaparro is hitting for a .250 BA, .360 OBP and .543 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .903 and he has scored 26 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 32 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double and a home run) in his previous game against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom makes the start for the Rangers, his 24th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 3.95 ERA and 147 strikeouts through 120 2/3 innings pitched.

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