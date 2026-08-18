Andres Chaparro And Nationals Play Rangers On Aug. 18

Chaparro is hitting for a .225 BA, .344 OBP and .486 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 23 runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Mets.

The Rangers will send Cal Quantrill (4-4) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.44 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.

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