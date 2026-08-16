Andres Chaparro And Nationals Take On Mets On Aug. 16

Chaparro is hitting for a .231 BA, .352 OBP and .500 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .852 and he has scored 23 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Mets.

Christian Scott makes the start for the Mets, his 18th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.45 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched.

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