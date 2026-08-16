Andres Chaparro And Nationals Take On Mets On Aug. 16
Andres Chaparro and his Washington Nationals will take on the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Chaparro has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Chaparro is hitting for a .231 BA, .352 OBP and .500 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .852 and he has scored 23 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Mets.
Christian Scott makes the start for the Mets, his 18th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.45 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.