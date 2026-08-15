Andres Chaparro And Nationals Face Mets On Aug. 15

Chaparro is hitting for a .226 BA, .344 OBP and .472 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored 21 runs. In 125 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 28 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Sean Manaea (4-5) takes the mound for the Mets in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.13 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.

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