Andres Chaparro And Nationals Take On Diamondbacks On July 26

Chaparro is hitting for a .222 BA, .341 OBP and .458 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .800 and he has scored 15 runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Diamondbacks.

Kohl Drake (0-0) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.