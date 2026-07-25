Andres Chaparro And Nationals Play Diamondbacks On July 25

Chaparro is hitting for a .217 BA, .341 OBP and .449 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 14 runs. In 82 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are sending Mitch Bratt (0-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.06 ERA and seven strikeouts through 10 2/3 innings pitched.

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