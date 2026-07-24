Andres Chaparro And Nationals Face Diamondbacks On July 24

Chaparro is hitting for a .212 BA, .342 OBP and .439 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 14 runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Rockies.

Eduardo Rodriguez (8-3) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 2.62 ERA in 116 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.

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