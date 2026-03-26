Andres Chaparro And Nationals Play Cubs On March 26

Chaparro had a .182 BA, .247 OBP and .258 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .504 and he scored four runs. In 73 plate appearances, he hit one home run and drove in five runs.

Matthew Boyd starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.

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