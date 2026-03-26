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Andres Chaparro
Washington Nationals

Andres Chaparro

Washington Nationals • #87 3B

Andres Chaparro And Nationals Play Cubs On March 26

Andres Chaparro and his Washington Nationals will face the Chicago Cubs on Opening Day at Wrigley Field, on Thursday, March 26 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Chaparro has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Chaparro had a .182 BA, .247 OBP and .258 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .504 and he scored four runs. In 73 plate appearances, he hit one home run and drove in five runs.

Matthew Boyd starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andres Chaparro

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