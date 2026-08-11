Andres Chaparro And Nationals Square Off Against Cubs On Aug. 11

Chaparro is hitting for a .235 BA, .348 OBP and .500 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .848 and he has scored 20 runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Reds.

Shota Imanaga (8-9) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 132 2/3 innings pitched, with 125 strikeouts.

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