Andres Chaparro And Nationals Take On Athletics On July 17

Chaparro is hitting for a .167 BA, .308 OBP and .278 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .585 and he has scored nine runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. He returns to action for the first time since July 12, when he went 0 for 1 against the Yankees.

The Athletics will send Gage Jump (3-4) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.

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