Andre Pallante And Cardinals Take On Yankees On Aug. 5
Andre Pallante will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Pallante has +108 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Pallante is 11-6 with a 3.72 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
The Yankees are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.