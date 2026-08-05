Andre Pallante And Cardinals Take On Yankees On Aug. 5

Pallante is 11-6 with a 3.72 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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