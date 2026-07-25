Andre Pallante And Cardinals Face Reds On July 25

Pallante is 10-6 with a 4.02 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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