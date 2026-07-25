FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Andre Pallante
St. Louis Cardinals

Andre Pallante

St. Louis Cardinals • #53 SP

Andre Pallante And Cardinals Face Reds On July 25

Andre Pallante will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, July 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Pallante has +118 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Pallante is 10-6 with a 4.02 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andre Pallante

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

St. Louis CardinalsRecent St. Louis Cardinals Player News

View All St. Louis Cardinals Player News