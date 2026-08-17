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Andre Pallante
St. Louis Cardinals

Andre Pallante

St. Louis Cardinals • #53 SP

Andre Pallante And Cardinals Square Off Against Reds On Aug. 17

Andre Pallante will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Monday, Aug. 17 at 1:40 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Pallante is 12-6 with a 3.46 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while giving up four hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andre Pallante

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