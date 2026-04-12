Andre Pallante And Cardinals Take On Red Sox On April 12

Pallante is 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA and five strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed five innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

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