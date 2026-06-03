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Andre Pallante
St. Louis Cardinals

Andre Pallante

St. Louis Cardinals • #53 SP

Andre Pallante And Cardinals Take On Rangers On June 3

Andre Pallante will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Texas Rangers at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, June 3 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Pallante has -150 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Pallante is 5-4 with a 4.19 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Friday when he tossed three innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andre Pallante

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