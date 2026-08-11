Andre Pallante And Cardinals Square Off Against Phillies On Aug. 11

Pallante is 12-6 with a 3.63 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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