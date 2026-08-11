FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Andre Pallante
St. Louis Cardinals

Andre Pallante

St. Louis Cardinals • #53 SP

Andre Pallante And Cardinals Square Off Against Phillies On Aug. 11

Andre Pallante will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Philadelphia Phillies at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Pallante has +100 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Pallante is 12-6 with a 3.63 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andre Pallante

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

St. Louis CardinalsRecent St. Louis Cardinals Player News

View All St. Louis Cardinals Player News