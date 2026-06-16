Andre Pallante And Cardinals Play Padres On June 16

Pallante is 7-4 with a 3.88 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the New York Mets, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.