Andre Pallante And Cardinals Square Off Against Nationals On April 6
Andre Pallante will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Monday, April 6 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Pallante has -112 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Pallante is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
The Nationals are averaging 6.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.