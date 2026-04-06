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Andre Pallante
St. Louis Cardinals

Andre Pallante

St. Louis Cardinals • #53 SP

Andre Pallante And Cardinals Square Off Against Nationals On April 6

Andre Pallante will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Monday, April 6 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Pallante has -112 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Pallante is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Nationals are averaging 6.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andre Pallante

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